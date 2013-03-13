Lufkin leaders participate in Reading Railroad

Lufkin city officials spentsome time encouraging children to read Wednesday afternoon.

The city's mayor Bob Brown wasjust one of the many Lufkin leaders at the Texas Forestry Museum for the 17th AnnualReading Railroad.

Along with books kids also gotto enjoy a new timber town exhibit, a hands-on model train that showcases therole of a railroad in the community.

The event encourages children to read that willhopefully create a lasting impact as they get older.

"Everybody has anattachment to a book or a story they heard as a kid so I think with thecommunity support that we get encourages more and more kids and families to beable to come out," said David Young, Education Coordinator.

If you wouldlike your child to see the timber town exhibit, the museum will be open fromthroughout spring break from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

