Angelina Hotel welcomes second retailer

The second retailer insidethe Angelina Hotel opened it doors on Saturday.

Mama Tried was previouslylocated on First Street downtown but owner Wanda Wesch says she wanted to be a partof the revitalized downtown atmosphere.

Wesch says the hotel offers more space for herbusiness.

Officialssay residents can expect more retailers this summer.

"Downtown is alive and people are coming,checking us out walking the streets and visiting people from out of town. Theirexcited about what's going on and so I'm just looking forward to the othertenets whenever they get here," said Wesch.

Developer Mark Hicks saysthe Restoration Wine Bar will open in the hotel in early July, Thompson's grillwill re-open mid-summer and a hair salon is set to open in the hotel June 1st.

Hicks says downtown lofts are still in early developmentstages.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.