10 illegal immigrants arrested after vehicle accident on Loop 287

10 illegal immigrants were arrested Friday night following a vehicle accident.

According to Sgt.Rodney Sqyres with the Lufkin Police Department, the accident happened on U.S. 59 and Loop 287 Friday night.

Sqyres says one of the vehicles involved in the accident had 16 illegal immigrants inside.

Sqyres says when law enforcement arrived on scene, the passengers ran.

LPD arrested David Pedro, 17, Elsa Moroho, 37, Francisco Juarez,17 Hector Garcia,21, Jose Pena,30, Manuel Caguna, 21 and Maritza Llivicura, 22.

All were put on ICE holds and charged with evading arrest.

LPD isn't releasing any more information at this time because juveniles are involved in the case.

