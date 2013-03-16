Nacogdoches woman arrested after alleged stabbing

A Nacogdoches woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing aman Friday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to a disturbancecall on Jordan St. in Nacogdoches.

The report says when officers arrived a man ran out of theresidence holding his arm, claiming he had been stabbed.

Nina Robinson, 31, told officers she had stabbed the manwith a knife because he had attempted to choke her.

Robinson was arrested for aggravated assault.

