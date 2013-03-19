Pickup pinned under log truck on 69 South

One man was injured when his pickup wound up under the trailer of a log truck on U.S. Highway 69 South Tuesday afternoon.

Local first responders had to free the man from his truck. The two-vehicle accident sheared the top off of the Ford pick-up's cab.

The wreck occurred in front of the Lufkin Livestock Exchange, which is located between Lufkin and Huntington. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 69 when the accident occurred.



According to DPS Trooper Mark Slocum, Preston Cooper, the 24-year-old driver of the red truck, didn't see the log truck turning into a private drive ahead of him and ran into the back of the 18-wheeler, which was driven by Keith Etheredge, 54, of Louisiana.

Cooper, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center. No further information was available on his condition. Etheredge was not injured in the accident.



