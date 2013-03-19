Babypalooza a success for Pregnancy Help Center

A Texas sized baby showerhas come to an end and Pregnancy Help Center officials say this year's Babypaloozawas the best shower in the center's eight year history.

The Pregnancy Help Centerreceived over 10 thousand diapers, 640 packages of wipes and numerous otheritems for expecting and growing families.

All the items will go into the center'sresource room, families shop in the room using vouchers they receive byattending parenting classes.

Last year the center logged 879 visits to theresource room.

"That means 879different clients were able to receive baby items, babypalooza is important inthis effort because if we don't have the items to offer they can't visit ourresource room," said Paula Havard, Executive Director, Pregnancy HelpCenter.

Officials say even thoughthey make a big push for donations early in the year, donations are needed allyear round to keep the resource room fully stocked.

In addition to a successful babypalooza, thecenter also raised enough money for a new ultrasound. They will receive the newtechnology on April 1st.

