Family Crisis Center hosting fundraisers for upcoming events

This week the FamilyCrisis Center is hosting two fundraisers to prepare for Sexual AssaultAwareness Month in April.

Throughout the month ofApril the crisis center will host activities such a Denim Day, Shop for Survivorsand women's self class.

Wednesday in Lufkin the Whataburger locationon Highway 94 and Loop 287 will donate 25 percent of its sales from 5:00 to 8:00p.m. to the crisis center.

"This fundraiser ishelping our agency underwrite the activities for sexual assault awareness monthsuch as our prevention in the park activities which will be free and alsohelping us underwrite the cost of our t-shirts," said Heather Kartye,Executive Director, Family Crisis Center.

Throughout the month ofApril officials are hoping to educate the community about sexual assault and the consequences.

Thursday the Nacogdoches Whataburger willalso donate 25 percent of sales to the crisis center from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

