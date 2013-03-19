Museum of East Texas hosting 2nd annual Easter Baskets on Parade

In the spirit of spring, The Museum of EastTexas is hosting their 2nd annual Easter Baskets on Parade. Sunday families are invited to the museum andcreate crafts just in time for Easter.

On display there will be artistic interpretationsof Easter baskets made of traditional and non-traditional materials by East Texasartists on display in the gallery.

"We're going to makeEaster bonnets, paper Easter bonnets; Carolyn Spears will be here to help themwith that. Agnes Smith will be here to water color paint with them so they'llbe painting and making Easter bonnets," said Ann Reyes, Curator ofEducation.

During the event the museum with also hostan art auction.

Easter Baskets on Parade will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday and lastuntil 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.