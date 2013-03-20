Woodville community supporting American Idol contestant

Wednesday night the Woodville community gathered as native Kree Harrison emerged a star on American Idol and her hometown supporters couldn't be more pleased.

"In spite of all the adversity that she has gone through she's done so well and has maintained focus on her goals, she's just an incredible person," said Woodville Mayor, Ben Bythewood.

Harrison is one of the competition's top nine finalists, Wednesday they were challenged to perform songs made famous by the Beatles.

Harrison performed her rendition of "With a Little Help from My Friends" in honor of her late father

"Her daddy loved the song she sang, and everything she's sang she's been on top," said Ruthie Rogers, Family Friend.

"It was an absolutely perfect choice for her voice, she just belted out as only Kree can," said Bythewood. But did the judges agree?

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj are known for not quite seeing eye to eye but all the judges agreed Harrison has a style all her own that makes her a standout in the competition."

Family friend Ruthie Rogers has known Kree since she was a child and believes she has the whole package.

Rogers hopes Harrison can win the hearts and the votes of America to stay in the competition.

"She has talent, she's been singing ever since she could walk and just a deserving person to win," said Rogers.

Harrison supporters have watching parties every Wednesday night at The Tree restaurant in Woodville.

You can watch and support our East Texas American Idol contestant Kree every Wednesday and Thursday on American Idol on Fox.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.