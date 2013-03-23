Nacogdoches community celebrating spring at Farmer's Market - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches community celebrating spring at Farmer's Market

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Despite the colder temperatures Saturday morning, The Oldest Town Texas celebrated spring at the Farmer's Market Spring Fling.

 It was a full morning of live entertainment, children's activities and over 25 local vendors.

The community was invited out to enjoy a variety of items, from flowers and plants to one of a kind jewelry.

 For the kids there were pony rides, yoga classes and dance mania.

 The Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

