Lufkin community leaders mentoring students at Teen Summit

Saturday Lufkin community leadersbanded together to teach teens about self esteem, careers and education at the2013 Teen Summit.

75 middle school and highschool students participated in the 7th annual event.

The students were divided into groups forvarious sessions led by different community leaders.

Some of the topics the discussed include educationalchoices, job and career opportunities and dealing with self esteem issues.

"Children need guidance,they need to understand what life is going to offer them and the things we haveto offer in life, they need to learn it because a lot of them aren't getting itso we're trying to give it to them in these sessions," said Victor Travis,Concerned Black Men Association.

Officials are planning tofollowing with students throughout the year and make sure they are applyingwhat they learned as they go through school and pursue different careers.

