Lufkin Lions Club celebrate rodeo kickoff

The Lufkin Lions Club is getting ready fortheir Annual Benefit Rodeo.

The rodeo has been a tradition for over 65years. Tuesday the Lions Club had a kick-off event thanking sponsors such aBrookshire Brothers for their support in this event.

Officialssay the audience can expect a show for the entire family, four nights ofcowboys, stock and steer and live entertainment.

"Its a rodeo that isput together totally by volunteer labor over the course of that period of timethere's been almost three million dollars in charitable giving that has comefrom this rodeo and the money has stayed here locally it has not left, its donesomething positive in our community," said Mike Mathis, Rodeo Announcer.

The funds from the rodeowill benefit the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.

The rodeo will be April24th through 27th.

