Social media buzzing over gay marriage hearing

Social media was buzzing across the nation and right here in East Texas as the Supreme Court examined gay rights, hearing arguments on California's Proposition 8 ban.

"A marriage is between a man and a woman and they're trying to take a situation that doesn't constitute marriage and have rights on that," said Shelia Anthony.

"Whether it's with a man and woman or a woman and a woman or man and man everyone deserves to be happy," said Eduardo Cerezo.

Many in support of same-sex marriage took to Facebook, sharing the Human Rights Campaign logo.

"Its not quite so unknown, people are comfortable to at least come out about this," said Dana Cooper, Assistant Professor of History, SFA.

The Associated Press reports there's no apparent majority in the Supreme Court and Justice Anthony Kennedy suggested the court could dismiss the case with no ruling at all.

Assistant Professor of History Dana Cooper says whatever the outcome is, it will be a landmark decision either way.

"What we do with gay marriage, is this a civil issue, is it a religious issue, is this a legal issue and it's all tied into one case," said Cooper.

East Texans are divided on the issue. Some believe it's unfair to deny gays the right to marry.

"It doesn't matter who you love or if you have two mommies or two daddies, what the case is. If you are on the planet you deserve these rights," said Joyce Johnston, Professor of French at SFA.

Still others find the idea unnatural.

"If you were to put men on one island and woman on another island eventually the world would die off," said Ethan Yates.

The Associated Press reports that none of the justices supported the Obama Administration's solution,which would end Proposition 8 and require the eight states that recognize civil unions to allow gay marriage.

A ruling is expected by June.

