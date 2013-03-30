1 killed in San Augustine auto-pedestrian crash

One man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in SanAugustine Friday night.

According to the DPS report, William Campbell, of Houston,was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner northbound on State Highway 147.

According to DPS, Kevin Mincher, 46, of Arlington, waswalking in northbound traffic and was struck by the vehicle.

The accident happened at 8:03 p.m., just south of Farm Road2851.

Mincher was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. by Justice of thePeace 3 Billy Williams.

