TxDot officials warn drivers to be cautious during holiday travels

TxDot officials say that drivers aremore vulnerable to alcohol-related crashes spring.

March 1st through May 31strepresents the most dangerous season on Texas roadways for

alcohol-related crashes.

Last year 26 percent of all alcohol-relatedcrashes in Texas happened during that time.

Officials say 50 percent of thosecrashes happen over the weekend and want to reminded drivers to use their best judgmentwhen traveling for the holiday.

"Spring is in the airand we don't tell anybody not to go out and celebrate and have a good time. Letyour hair down, just do it responsibly and do it safely," said KathiWhite, TxDot Spokesperson.

TxDot also wants to remindmotorists that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Officials are encouragingdrivers to put down their cell phones avoid in car distractions and keep theirfocus on driving.

