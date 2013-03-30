Four people hospitalized after Friday night wreck on Hwy 69

Four people were transported to the hospital Friday nightafter a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69 North in Pollok.

According to DPS Trooper David Hendry, Stephen Samuel, 21,of Lufkin, was driving a Lincoln passenger car northbound on Highway 69.

Accordingto the report Samuel attempted to turn left into the Exxon station and failedto yield right of way.

Hendry says, Samuel's vehicle struck a black Dodge passengercar headed southbound on Highway 69.

The vehicle was driven by Meagan Davison,25, of Lufkin, two children were also in the vehicle.

Davison was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. BrylenDavison, 5, was flown to a hospital in Shreveport. Taylor Davison, 3, was takento Memorial and then flown to a Houston hospital.

Samuel was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lufkin.

Both vehicles are said to be totally destroyed.

