Community leader raises flag in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Wednesday morning community leaders and child advocates gathered outside of the Angelina County Courthouse to raise a flag in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Each year the flag flies over the courthouse every business day in April as a reminder of the children mistreated throughout the county and the state.

Officials say that the flag will draw curiosity from the community and create opportunities to educate people on child abuse.

"The judges are kind enough to let us fly it over the courthouse every business day in the month of April every year just as a reminder to people," said Wayne Hagland, President, Angelina County Child Welfare Board.

The Welfare Board is made up of 15 volunteers that work year round to make sure justice is served for abused children and encourage prevention throughout the community.

