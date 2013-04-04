Nacogdoches fire fighter airlifted after fall

A Nacogdoches Fire Fighter was airlifted to a hospital in Houston after falling off a fire truck Thursday morning.

Fire Equipment Operator Carl "Bubba" Owens fell from the fire truck while performing routine equipment maintenance.

Owens was transported to the Nacogdoches Medical Center Emergency Room at 7:30 a.m. he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann in Houston around noon.

Owens has been employed with the City of Nacogdoches Fire & Rescue for 40 years and has been at Station 4 on NE Stallings Drive for several years.

Owens' condition is unknown at this time.

