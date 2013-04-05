ORA VFD hosting fish fry to honor late president

Saturdaythe Ora Volunteer Fire Department will remember their late President Gil Harperwith a fish fry to raise cancer awareness.

Harperdied in January and officials say they hope to honor his memory and raise moneyto keep the department trucks running.

The OraVolunteer Department provides service across Angelina County.

Saturday they will haveplenty of fish, a bounce house and games for the kids and music.

"Itwas hard losing him but we have picked up and gone on and its very importantfor people to be aware of the cancer of all types not only the survivors butwhat they go through on a daily basis, "said Bonnie Harper, President, OraVFD.

This fish fry starts Saturdaymorning at 10 a.m. at the corner of 1669 and Highway 69 and it will last untilthe all fish is gone.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.