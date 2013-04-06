Angelina Co. volunteers keeping Texas beautiful in annual trash-off

Saturday state highways acrossAngelina County were filled with volunteers doing their part to keep Texasroadways clean.

"When you do throw a piece oftrash out the mindset is someone else will pick it up, well today we're outpicking it up," said Amanda Anderson, Executive Director, AngelinaBeautiful Clean.

27 years ago TxDot launched the Don't Messwith Texas anti-litter campaign, this weekend volunteers participated in theTexas Trash-Off, the largest single day litter cleanup event.

"Statistics show that there are billionsof pieces of litter on Texas Highways and there is no way funding wise thatTxDot could handle that alone," said Kathi White, TxDot Spokesperson.

TxDot partnered with localorganizations, businesses and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates for the event.

About 15 adopt a highway groupsparticipated the clean-up efforts each covering two mile sections of highway.

Just making it a more beautiful placeto work and play," said Anderson.

TxDot spokesperson Kathi White saysshe hopes the clean-up will have a chain reaction throughout the community.

"It's not just picking up statehighways, its about cleaning up litter, cleaning up your house, clean up your garage,clean up your city park," said White.

Officials are hoping the volunteers inneon will catch drivers' attention and inspire them to do their part.

"We ask that everybody who isdriving by to think about it and maybe next year they will participate,"said White.

And create a cleaner community for everyone.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.