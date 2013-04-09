Lufkin radio station hosting share-athon to continue ministry

For nearly three decades KSWP and KAVXhave been broadcasting Christian radio to Angelina County and surroundingareas.

"We are a community radioministry," said Al Ross, General Manager/Morning Show Host.

Tuesday the station kicked off a Share-athon,encouraging people to give to the non-profit run solely on community donations.

The share-athon is a bi-annual eventthat has been a tradition since the station's first broadcast.

"We raise the difference betweenwhat the need is and getting fully funded," said Ross.

This is volunteer Beth Hollingsworth'sthird year to take phone calls for the share-athon and she says she's beenlistening to the station since high school.

"I grew up in a very roughsituation and it helped me get through life and it's helped me to keep goingwith God and not give it up," said Hollingsworth.

Founder Dwyane Calvert says storieslike hers is what the ministry is all about and the station's outreach wouldn'tbe possible without the community's support.

"When I see people's lives thathave come to me and talked to us and how they're changed because of the radiostation, much bigger than I could ever dreamed it would be," said Calvert.

Officials hope to raise $69,000 duringthe three day event, in order to continue their ministry and send out a messagehope through the airwaves.

"It's nice, to have Him speak toyou through the music because sometimes you don't have anything else,"said Hollingsworth.

The Share-a thon will last until Thursday,donations are accepted by phone from 6 a.m. until 6p.m.

Donations are also accepted online at http://sharathon.net/wp/

The next Share-athon will be the 2nd week in October.

