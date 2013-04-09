TxDOT warning drivers to avoid distractions behind to wheel

According to TxDOT officials distracted driving is becoming an increasing threat on Texas roadways.

Since April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month officials are hoping to ramp up public education.

Studies show that almost half of Texas drivers in 2012 admit to regularly talking on the cell phone while driving.

Officials say when drivers aren't focused on the road they are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

"When you're driving you need to have your mind on driving because if you cannot text and walk how do you expect to be able to text and drive," said Kathi White, TxDOT Spokesperson.

Last year in Texas there were more than 90,000 accidents that involved distracted driving.

