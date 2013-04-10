Goodwill offering free last minute tax help

As the deadline to filetaxes quickly approaches there is free last minute help available.

Goodwill offers severaldifferent ways to prepare taxes.

When you go into Goodwill,trained volunteers are on-hand to complete taxes or they will set you up on acomputer and teach you how to complete your own return.

The service is free but isonly available to those whose income is $57,00 a year or less.

"The great thing isyou get to keep your money yourself and you learn a little bit more about howincome taxes work and we also offer information financial education as well,"said Tracy Shannon, Program Manager.

The office will be open Thursdayfrom noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9a.m. until 1 p.m.

Goodwill can also assistwith past years taxes if you need to get caught up.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.