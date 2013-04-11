Central Junior High Band Celebrates first UIL win

The Central Junior HighSymphonic Band is celebrated their first UIL victory Thursday.

Wednesday the band competed for the first timein concert and sight reading level. The band received first division for theirefforts.

The band was awarded witha sweepstakes trophy after receiving a superior rating, which is thecompetition's top honor.

"Its validation thatwe have a very successful band program with kids that can hold their ownagainst the very best musicians in East Texas," said David Lambert, BandDirector.

The band started at the juniorhigh three years ago with just 6th graders, each year they've added grades.

Now the band is an 6ththrough 8th grade program.

