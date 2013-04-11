Nacogdoches community recognizing Denim Day Friday

Friday in Nacogdoches thecommunity will be sporting their denim to speak out against sexual assault.

Denim Day is aninternational day of awareness in response to over turned Italian sexualassault conviction.

An Italian jury found aman guilty of raping a woman but thecountry's high court reversed the conviction, saying jeans would be toodifficult for the attacker to remove without the victim's help.

"We're asking peoplein the community to wear blue jeans in awareness that the decision wasobviously not a good one that regardless if she had helped or not she was stillattacked and that's why we have denim day," said Susan Robertson, FundDevelopment Director, Family Crisis Center.

The SFA campus and the Nacogdochescommunity will recognize Denim Day Friday.

Lufkinwith recognize the awareness day on April 25th.

