Lufkin City Council passes smoking ordinance - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin City Council passes smoking ordinance

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

In 30 days the City of Lufkin will be smoke-free.

Lufkin City Council members met Tuesday evening andunanimously passed the smoking ordinance.

Councilman Robert Shankle said 30 days after the 2ndreading the ordinance will go into effect, meaning nosmoking at city or county facilities, hospitals, stores or restaurants.

Copyright 2013 KTRE.All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly