Nacogdoches Boy Scout honored for extinguishing church kitchen fire

A 15-year-old Boy Scout was deemed ahero and recognized as an honorary firefighter Tuesday night at the NacogdochesCity Council Meeting.

"He saved a church and saving achurch is always a good thing," said Anthony Oliphant, Father.

Ketavian Oliphant was attending anEagle Scout ceremony at the North Street Church of Christ in March.

Oliphant said he heard a beeping noiseand smelled something burning from down the hall.

"I went in there and the whole kitchenwas filled with smoke," said Ketavian Oliphant.

Officials say a meal was beingprepared for after the meeting and left unattended when the fire started.

"I felt my way through the smoketo the kitchen and I found the fire extinguisher and I sprayed it out,"said Ketavian.

Church and fire officials say becauseof Ketavian's quick and decisive action no damage was done to the kitchen andguests were able to enjoy the reception after the ceremony as planned.

"When we find out about ordinarycitizens that aren't necessarily trained not necessarily equipped but are doingsomething that goes about and beyond tonight we get a great opportunity torecognize that," said Keith Kiplinger, Nacogdoches Fire Chief.

And his father says this moment ofheroism was preparation for his dream career.

"He said he wanted to be afirefighter, so that's a good look right there if he wants to grow up and be afirefighter," said Anthony Oliphant.

Ketavian has been Boy Scout for eight yearsand fire officials say his choices are a perfect reflection of theorganization.

"The Boy Scout's motto is to beprepared and in this instance Ketavian was prepared," said Kiplinger.

Officials from the North Street Churchof Christ also presented Ketavian with a proclamation of thanks.

