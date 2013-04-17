Lufkin girls soccer team finds venue for annual banquet

After an anonymous complaint, the Lufkin girls soccer team was without a venue for their end of the year banquet.

Booster club officials say many organizations stepped up and offered the team venues for the annual event and after a meeting Monday night the club decided to host the event at the Crown Colony Country Club.

The club offered the team a banquet venue free of charge.

"Its really all about the kids and we want them to have a nice place to have their banquet . Your high school memories are always going to be your best and most lasting and we wanted this to be special," said Lin Lentz, General Manager, Crown Colony Country Club.

The banquet will be held Monday, May 13th, a day the club isn't normally open.

The banquet was scheduled to be held in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall but after an anonymous complaint to the school the party had to be moved.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.