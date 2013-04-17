Lufkin runners dedicate their runs to victims of Boston explosions

Wednesday night athletes from across AngelinaCounty hit the ground running dedicating their evening runs to the victims ofthe Boston Marathon explosions.

Runners took off, all sporting blue andyellow in remembrance of Monday's tragedy."

"We're just like one big family andwe're just showing our love and support for our fellow runners," saidCindy Sosa Springs, President, Lufkin Area Pace Setters.

Two explosions at the marathon finish lineclaimed three lives and left hundreds injured.

Lufkin Area Pace Setters President CindySprings says the marathon is a goal many runners strive for and Monday shouldhave been milestone for all the participants.

"How much work goes into being able toqualify for that race and the fact all those people worked so hard to be thereit should have been one of the most joyous times of their lives," saidSprings.

Runner Jan Viet ran the Boston Marathon in2010 and says the crowd support is a great motivator and completing those 26.2miles is a moment he'll never forget.

"That particular marathon is a straightrun and one turn at the fire station, not much sightseeing but a lot of supportfrom the locals," said Viet.

LAPS officials say the running community is afamily and in hard times everyone steps in and does their part.

"There are runners all over getting outand running," said Jessica Mays, LAPS Member.

Letting nothing get in their way or slow themdown.

"When things get tough we as runners puton our shoes and go," said Mays.

