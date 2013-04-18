NFL schedules released; Dallas & Houston play four primetime games

Here is a look at both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans schedules for the upcoming year.



Both teams will play four primetime games.



2013 Dallas Cowboys Schedule



Week 1 - vs. NY Gaints (7:30, Sunday Night)

Week 2 - @ KC Chiefs (Noon)

Week 3- vs. Rams (Noon)

Week 4 - @ Chargers (3:25)

Week 5 – vs. Denver (3:25)

Week 6 – vs Washington (7:30, Sunday Night)

Week 7 - @ Philadelphia (Noon)

Week 8 - @ Detroit (Noon)

Week 9– vs. Minnesota (Noon)

Week 10- @ New Orleans (7:30, Sunday Night)

Week 11– BYE

Week 12 - @ NY Giants (3:25)

Week 13– vs Oakland (3:25, Thanksgiving Day)

Week 14- @ Chicago (7:40, Monday Night)

Week 15 – vs Green Bay (3:25)

Week 16 - @ Washington (Noon)

Week 17 – vs Philadelphia (Noon)



2013 Houston Texans Schedule



Week 1 - @ San Diego (9:20, Monday Night)

Week 2– vs Tennessee (Noon)

Week 3 - @ Baltimore (Noon)

Week 4– vs Seattle (Noon)

Week 5 - @ San Francisco (7:30, Sunday Night)

Week 6– vs St. Louis (Noon)

Week 7 - @ Kansas City (Noon)

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – vs Indianapolis (7:30, Sunday Night)

Week 10 - @ Arizona (3:25)

Week 11 – vs Oakland (Noon)

Week 12– vs Jacksonville (Noon)

Week 13 – vs New England (3:25)

Week 14- @ Jacksonville (7:25, Thursday Night)

Week 15 - @ Indianapolis (Noon)

Week 16 – vs. Denver (Noon)

Week 17 – @ Tennessee (Noon)