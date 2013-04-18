NFL schedules released; Dallas & Houston play four primetime games

Here is a look at both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans schedules for the upcoming year.
Both teams will play four primetime games.
2013 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
Week 1 - vs. NY Gaints (7:30, Sunday Night)
Week 2 - @ KC Chiefs (Noon)
Week 3- vs. Rams (Noon)
Week 4 - @ Chargers (3:25)
Week 5 – vs. Denver (3:25)
Week 6 – vs Washington (7:30, Sunday Night)
Week 7 - @ Philadelphia (Noon)
Week 8 - @ Detroit (Noon)
Week 9– vs. Minnesota (Noon)
Week 10- @ New Orleans (7:30, Sunday Night)
Week 11– BYE
Week 12 - @ NY Giants (3:25)
Week 13– vs Oakland (3:25, Thanksgiving Day)
Week 14- @ Chicago (7:40, Monday Night)
Week 15 – vs Green Bay (3:25)
Week 16 - @ Washington (Noon)
Week 17 – vs Philadelphia (Noon)
2013 Houston Texans Schedule
Week 1 - @ San Diego (9:20, Monday Night)
Week 2– vs Tennessee (Noon)
Week 3 - @ Baltimore (Noon)
Week 4– vs Seattle (Noon)
Week 5 - @ San Francisco (7:30, Sunday Night)
Week 6– vs St. Louis (Noon)
Week 7 - @ Kansas City (Noon)
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – vs Indianapolis (7:30, Sunday Night)
Week 10 - @ Arizona (3:25)
Week 11 – vs Oakland (Noon)
Week 12– vs Jacksonville (Noon)
Week 13 – vs New England (3:25)
Week 14- @ Jacksonville (7:25, Thursday Night)
Week 15 - @ Indianapolis (Noon)
Week 16 – vs. Denver (Noon)
Week 17 – @ Tennessee (Noon)
