Burley Primary celebrates Latino Family Literacy Project

Thursday first grade students and parentscelebrated the end of the Latino Family Literacy Project.

The 10 week program wasaimed at Hispanic families to help them establish a reading routine in theirhomes.

Parents met at the schoolevery Thursday for two hours learning reading strategies and English.

This is the first year for the program andteachers say the goal was to improve communication with parents and teachersand help parents feel more comfortable.

"I'm very moved bythe parent's dedication to come to this program and to be a part of it. Morethan anything they are doing it for their children, that's what makes us wantto do it next year," said Belinda Ordaz, 1st Grade DualLanguage Teacher.

Officials hope to expand the program to theentire campus next school year.

They planto kick it off again next January.

