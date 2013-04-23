SFA baseball in first place in Southland conference

After taking two of three from Southeastern Louisiana over the weekend, the SFA baseball team is now all alone in first place in the Southland Conference standings. The Jacks, who won their first series over the Lions since 1987 have now won seven of their last nine conference games.
