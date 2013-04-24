Angelina Softball drops both games of doubleheader with Blinn

The Angelina softball team lost both games of its doubleheader with Blinn on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Roadrunners dropped the first game, 9 to 0, and lost the second game 6 to 2. The two loses leaves AC needing three wins in the final four games to make the Region XIV tournament.Two wins in the last four tries would mean the Lady Roadrunners would need a ton of help.

In the opener, Blinn pitcher Shannon O'Connor struck out six in the complete-game, 9-0 shutout; but that was in no way indicative of how hard AC hit the ball. The left side of the Lady Buc infield – third baseman Peyton Webb and shortstop Kristina Davila – caught line drive after line drive, and left fielder Tiffani McKnight turned in several highlight-reel catches to keep AC scoreless over the seven innings.

Hitting woes continued in the nightcap, with AC again hitting the ball hard, usually right at Davila or Webb. AC's Faith Ellison drove in a run with a fifth-inning single, and Coker singled and scored on an error in the sixth. Blinn's big inning came in the sixth, with Wellman ripping a three-run double to boost the Lady Bucs to their winning margin.

The Lady Roadrunners will play their home finale Thursday against San Jacinto in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 3 p.m. AC will then close out the regular season at San Jacinto on Saturday, with that doubleheader also starting at 3 p.m.