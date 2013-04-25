Woodland Heights hosts 9th annual Women in Red Luncheon

Thursday Woodland Heights Medical Centerhosted their 9th annual Women in Red Luncheon.

Theannual luncheon promotes awareness about heart disease among women.

Cardiologistssay some risk factors for heart disease includes obesity, unhealthy diet,smoking and high blood pressure. Officials say that screening early on andhealthy lifestyle can help them avoidthe disease.

"Morewomen die from heart disease than men and this is something that commonly wedon't realize and we don't proactively screened and treated for heart diseaseand woman," said Dr. Musa Khan, Cardiologist.

Healthofficials say taking at least 30 minutes a day to exercise can go a long way inpreventing heart disease.

