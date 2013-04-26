Angelina softball drops both games with San Jacinto

Needing three wins in its last four games to qualify for the conference tournament, the Angelina softball team entered Thursday afternoon's doubleheader against San Jacinto in control of its own destiny. The Lady Roadrunners left the ballpark though, in a much different scenario. Angelina lost both games of the twin bill, the first in heartbreaking fashion.

In game one, The Lady ‘Runners rallied from a 6-0 deficit, helped in large part by Faith Ellison's two-run homer in the fifth inning and an RBI triple from Lindsey Jacobs in the sixth. AC added another run on Taylor Thompson's RBI single in the seventh, but the potential tying and winning runs died on second and third as the game ended in a 6-5 AC loss.

The nightcap didn't go AC's way either. San Jacinto used three Lady ‘Runner errors on a single play to score three runs and cruised to a 6-1 win. Brooke DuBois drove in a run with a double for San Jacinto, and Ariel Morgan added a run-scoring single in the sixth for the Coyotes' only earned runs of the game.

The same two teams will close out the regular season on Friday at San Jacinto. Game time is 3 p.m.