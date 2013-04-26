Former Lufkin football star refuses plea deal for theft

A former Lufkin panther accusedof breaking into a store and stealing an adult magazine appeared in courtFriday.

Mandela Roberts is accusedof breaking into "Video Latina" on Atkinson Drive earlier this month.

Friday in court Robertsopted not to take a plea deal instead he will go before to judge and contesthis probation being revoked.

Roberts was on probationfor two felonies from 2012 when he was arrested.

Roberts, 25, graduated from Lufkin High School in 2006, where heplayed linebacker and was named to the all-state second team his senior year.He then played college ball at the University of Indiana in the Big 10Conference for at least two years.

According to the police report, awitness reported to police that a man was burglarizing Video Latina, located at430 Atkinson Drive, at 1:50 a.m.

The witness described the suspectas a black male wearing a black shirt and a ski mask. The witness said thesuspect ran from the building, running towards Dixon Furniture on AtkinsonDrive, and that the suspect was carrying an unidentified item.

Lufkin PD officers arrived in thearea and began searching for the suspect. An officer responded to Video Latinaand determined that a burglary had occurred, noting that the suspect broke intothe building by damaging a glass pane at the front of the building.

An officer located Robertsrunning along the roadway in the 200 block of North Second Street, according tothe report. Roberts was wearing a long black shirt, black pants, and whiteshoes, according to the report. Roberts stopped running and spoke with the officer,and the officer found a plastic-wrapped adult magazine on the ground nearRoberts and a black ski mask tucked into the waistband of Robert's pants,according to the report.

Officers reviewed video capturedby cameras at Video Latina and reported seeing Roberts use a brick to break theglass at the front of the building, reaching into the business and stealing amagazine then runningnorthwesterly along Atkinson Drive, removing the ski maskfrom his face as he went.

The arrest is Roberts' 10th since2007, according to Angelina County Jail records.

