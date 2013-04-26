Volunteers set to clean North Lufkin Neighborhoods Saturday morning

Saturday the streets ofNorth Lufkin will be filled with volunteers cleaning up the neighborhood.

This is the 2nd year forthe North Lufkin Trash-Off and officials say the neighborhoods are in need ofsome spring cleaning.

More than 50 volunteersand probationers will be picking trash and organizers say they will also betearing down an old building in North Lufkin.

A dumpster will be provided at Brandon Park,where residents can bring any trash they'd like to get rid of.

"It's very importantthat you help the people in your neighborhood that need help, we're doing thisfor a lot of the elderly people, people who need help and it's a part ofservice," said Victor Travis, Coordinator.

The trash-off will start Saturday morning atBrandon Park at 8:00 a.m.

After the trash is cleared, volunteers will beingmowing lawns for the elderly.

