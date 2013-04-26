DPS and volunteers host fundraiser in support of trooper battling cancer

Friday State Troopers, DPSofficials and volunteers rallied together to help one of their own.

State Trooper Chad Wilson was diagnosed withLeukemia in February of this year.

Volunteers hosted a hamburger luncheon to helpraise money for the family and their Relay for Life team.

They've also been sellingt-shirts and luminaries to raise funds.

Wilson has been travelingto a Houston hospital for treatment; organizers hope their efforts will takesome financial burden off the family.

"DPS family, theyalways come together when someone's in need, they're very generous they doeverything they can to help each other," said Jessica Senn, volunteer.

DPS officials, fundraiserorganizers and friends and family have a Relay for Life team and will participatein Wilson's honor on May 3rd.

For information on how to donate to the team,contact Jessica Senn at 936-4652482.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.