Nacogdoches woman killed after being ejected from vehicle

A Nacogdoches woman was killed in one vehicle crash Saturdaymorning.

According to the DPS report, Gregg Lazarine Jr., 27, of Gary, was driving a 2001 Dodgepick-up truck Northbound on US 259 near County Road 822.

The report says, when Lazarine attempted to make a u-turn thepassenger door opened and Brittany Pierce, 25, was ejected from the vehicle.

Pierce was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. at NacogdochesMedical Center.

According to the report Pierce was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lazarine was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter withvehicle.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper John Henley.

