Jasper Co. man killed in collision with tree

A Jasper man is dead after a one vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the DPS report, Michael Evans, 65, of Buna, was driving a 1999 Ford F350 northbound on State Highway 62.

The reports says Evan was hauling at 2004 Kemp trailer, authorities say Evans left the roadway and struck a tree.

Evan was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 a.m., he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Stephanie Valentino.

