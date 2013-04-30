Lufkin man gets 5 years probation for theft after accidental 911 call

One of two Lufkin men arrested after one of them accidentally dialed 911 while they were in the process of stealing wire from a construction site received five years probation for state-jail felony theft Tuesday.

Judge Barry Bryan of Angelina County's 259th Judicial Court issued Kevin Dwayne Williamson's sentencing.

Shortly after Kevin Williamson, 33, and his accomplice Charles Alan Williamson, 31, both of Lufkin, were arrested on June 27, 2012, the Lufkin Police Department released an audio recording of the 911 call.

After receiving a 911 call from one of the suspects, a dispatcher sent Lufkin Police officers to the area of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive at 12:14 a.m. on June 27. According to a police report, the dispatcher said it sounded like one of the men unknowingly called 911.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard two men talk about committing theft. She was able to determine their general location, and LPD officers caught them as they were driving away from the scene.

The officers stopped the suspects near the intersection of College Drive and South John Redditt Drive and reported finding aluminum and copper wire stolen from a construction site near the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive.

In the 911 call, someone can be heard speaking about how much the wiring is worth. Toward the end of the audio recording, one of the men could be heard cussing when the police arrive. An officer can then be heard telling them to put their hands in the air and asking them about weapons. The officer then uses the phone to talk to the dispatcher.

