Lufkin man gets 20 years for robbing Whataburger

Judge Barry Bryan of Angelina County's 259th Judicial District Court sentenced a Lufkin man to 20 years in prison for an aggravated robbery in April of 2010.

Joel Luna pled guilty to the charge three years ago didn't appear for his sentencing.

Tuesday Noel told Judge Bryan he wants to take responsibility for his actions.

"I made a bad decision but I'm here today and I'm ready to pay for it," said Luna.

Both his parents took the stand was character witnesses; his mother Eva Luna described her son as a loving father who has made mistakes.

"He's very respectful but it's almost like an impulse when he does these things," said Eva Luna.

Luna was arrested April 20, 2013 during a traffic stop.

In court Luna told the judge he wasn't driving but he was taken to border patrol because another passenger in the vehicle was suspected to be an illegal immigrant.

According to a previous report, police say Luna, his sister Leanne, Adrianna Villareeal and Fernando Gonzalez robbed a drive-through employee at the Timberland Drive Whataburger. When Lufkin Police spotted the car on Locke Street, they found a pellet gun in the front seat.

