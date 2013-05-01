Man gets life sentence in stabbing death of Lufkin girlfriend, brother

A Lufkin man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole or appeal after pleading guilty to stabbing to death his girlfriend and her brother in July.

Terrance Demound Barnes, 32, pleaded guilty in District Judge Paul White's courtroom to avoid a jury trial, where he could have been given the death penalty.

Barnes stabbed his girlfriend, Rosa Pina, and her brother, Pepe Pina, to death at their home on July 26. It is also believed that the killings happened in front of five young children who were in the home.



It is believed that Barnes stabbed Rosa at least 10 times.



Barnes was arrested later that night following a massive manhunt.

"He wouldn't look atus, look at us, look at the hurt you caused," said Misty Harvey, cousin.

After pleading guilty to capital murder Terrance Barnes satin the Angelina county court house with his head hung low as the victim'sfamilies told him the damaged he caused.

"They're gone, hepled for his life today, they're not able to pled for their lives," said PatBell, grandmother.

Barnes stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Rosa Pina and herbrother Pepe Pina in her home in front of five young children in July of lastyear.

Barnes received a life sentence without parole but thevictim's families say justice hasn't been served.

"11 days is mother's day and they are going to walk to aplot of dirt with a bit of grass growing and he gets to send his mom a card, hegets to write her a letter," said Harvey.

One by one family members made their way to the podium,expressing how difficult the past 10 months have been and how the children arecoping day by day.

"They saw everythingand its been a struggle for them," said Bell.

District Attorney Art Bauereiss says there were many factorsthat lead to the plea bargain, including avoiding calling young children aswitnesses in a murder trial.

"You realize thatthose actions of his had such a horrible impact on so many lives," saidBauereiss.

Barnes heads to prison with no chance of appeal and brokenfamilies leave the courthouse picking up the pieces and remembering the lovedones they've lost.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.