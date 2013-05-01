Lufkin swimmer signs with TCU - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin swimmer signs with TCU

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

A Lufkin High School swimmer will be splashing next year in the college ranks after signing a letter of intent with Texas Christian on Wednesday.

Sophia Humphreys said she signed the letter just a week after deciding on where she wanted to go.

Humphreys holds school records in Lufkin in the 200 IM breastroke and the 100 breastroke.

