Lufkin Zoo Brew on tap for Saturday

Lufkin Ellen Trout Zoo is excitedto be hosting it's 3rd annual beer tasting event.

The Zoo Brew is adults only fun, anyone age 21 and over isinvited samples beers and food from local restaurants. There will also be music, raffle and auction items at the event.

All the proceeds from the Zoo Brew will support the growth andoperations of the zoo.

Zoo Brew events are things that are going on in other zoosand they are ways that zoos have had bringing in new guests to the zoo andraising funds for the zoo to help us with our master plan," said GordonHenley, Zoo Director.

The Zoo Brew takes place on Saturday, May 4th from 7:00 p.m. to 10p.m.

It is an adult-only event, So I.D.will be required.

For ticket information contact the ellen trout zoo at936-633-0399,

