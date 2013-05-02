Sidewalk project approved on Sayers Street

One north Lufkin street will soon be seeingsome renovations.

TheCity of Lufkin has approved the construction of a sidewalk on Sayers Streetfrom Brandon Elementary School to Creekside.

City Councilman Robert Shanklesays the road has been an area of concern for residents and the sidewalk willincrease safety for pedestrians.

The project was funded bythe TxDot Statewide Transportation Enhancement Program.

"I live on SayersStreet and I can sit on the porch and watch the kids walk up and down thestreet and have to get in the grass and avoid the cars because it's a safetyhazard and so I'm very pleased that we are finally getting a sidewalk,"said Shankle.

Once work is completed onthe Kurth Drive sidewalk construction will begin on Sayers Street in about twoweeks.

