Angelina Co. students show off inventions in annual science fair

Over a thousand students from across Angelina County filledthe expo center armed with their very own scientific creations to compete inthe 16th Annual Science and Technology Fair.

"These students have worked really hard all year," said KarenKiefer, Assistant Chair.

Officials say theannual competition is about more than winning a prize but sparking studentinterest in science.

Lufkin Senior Chance Cross says he has being working withrobotics since middle school and the hobby has given him a jumpstart to apotential career in computer engineering.

"I actually work forLufkin ISD as a tech so it enables me to learn some cool stuff," said Cross.

The event included six areas of competition including thenew robotics challenge, eggonaut rocket and the magic marble machine.

"We have to designthe robot we have certain height limits stuff like that and we can only use certainparts and so many motors," said Colton Strickland, Huntington H.S.

Cross says he and his team worked about 40 hours a week tobuild a robot that could climb an eight foot tower in two minutes. Cross says after a few drafts of their designtheir robot was ready to compete.

"We actually decidedto climb on the inside towards the middle, other than that the design processway pretty easy," said Cross.

Students also had the opportunity to develop ideas forinventions and show off life science projects.

Although the science and technology fair is a competition,officials say the lessons students learn here will benefit them for a lifetime.

"It's great to seethe kids get excited about science and technology because really they're ourfuture," said Kiefer."

