Lufkin High golfer signs with Paris Junior College

Lufkin High School senior Tyler Dunbar, a four-year starter on the golf team, has signed to play on the college level with Paris Junior College.

Dunbar won several individual tournaments in his high-school career and is now moving to a national top-five junior college program in the golfing ranks.

Dunbar said he is excited about going to Paris Junior College and plans to play for a four-year program after his time in Paris is through.

Dunbar is the son of Jim Dunbar, a sales executive at KTRE, and his wife, Diane.



