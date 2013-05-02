H.S. baseball and softball playoff scores

Bi-District Round of Baseball Playoffs:

One game playoff: Lovelady defeats Shelbyville 5 to 3.

Game 1 of best of 3: Diboll knocks off Palestine 6 to 3.

Game 1 of best of 3: Hemphill beats Elkhart 5 to 3.

Game 1 of best of 3: Carthage defeats Groesbeck 13 to 1.

Area round of softball playoffs:

Game 1 of best of 3: Hemphill loses to New Diana 11 to 1.

Game 1 of best of 3: Rusk knocks off Robinson 7 to 6.