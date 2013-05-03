Free to Be program reminding students what it means to be an American

Friday students at Central ISD werereminded what it really means to be an American.

The Free to Be programmade its first stop in Angelina County today encouraging young people not totake their freedom for granted.

Officials have beentraveling across the U.S. since 2006 teaching students why it's important stayin school.

Students were shown a video then heard firsthand from a military veteran about the advantages they fight for.

"They are in chargeof America, soon they'll be voting, they'll be electing our leader, they'll beour leaders and they know that when they leave our assembly. It wakes them up,it's a wake up call for young people at the most important time in their life,"said Larry Tooker, Founder/Director, Free to Be Program

The free to be presentationscontinue next week in Huntington, Zavalla and Lufkin.

